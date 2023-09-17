Miller, Carolyn G.



Carolyn G. Miller, age 91 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. She was born on October 20, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orpha (Tole) & Robert E. Alexander, Sr. Mrs. Miller was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and the West Carrollton Historical Society. Preceded in death by her husband John T. Miller, Jr., a brother Robert E. Alexander, Jr., a sister Marilyn Gilmer, and by her son-in-law Gerrard Schmidt. She is survived by her loving children John T. Miller III and wife Laura Ann, Mary Beth Schmidt, her brother Thomas Alexander, her 3 sisters Jeannie Costa, Sally Harper & Martha Greenwood, 5 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, special cousins Greg & Lori Gilmer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Deacon Terry Martin officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours Prior to service) on Tuesday at the funeral home.



