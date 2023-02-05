MILLER, Charlene



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence. Charlene was born in Putnam County, Tennessee, on December 21, 1931, to Charlie and Maude Woodall. She was a member of the First Dayton Freewill Baptist Church. Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wash H. Miller; and daughter, Darlene Williams. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Barnett, Betty Dixon, Barbara Hasty; grandchildren, Lisa Burke, Bill Hasty, Robert (Amanda) Hasty, Tina (Ken) Carlton, Ashley (Matt) Bir, Alicia (Cody) Williams; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, Hunter, Breianna, Dillon and Drew; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Mark Long officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Dayton Freewill Baptist Church in Charlene's memory.

