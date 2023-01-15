MILLER, Diane K.



Age 77, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on January 11, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 15, 1945, to the late Herbert and Lucille Stuhlemmer. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Miller in 1990. Diane is survived by her children Charles R. Miller and Lori J. and Thomas Sanders; sister Janet Hager; grandchildren Zachery (Ashley), Matthew (Leah), Nicholas (Hunter), Molly (Nate), Jesse (Natalie); great-grandchildren Zavier, Dalton, Walker, Amelia, Charlotte, and Henry. Diane was very loved and will be missed by all. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering.

