Donald Lee "Donnie" Miller, age 87 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2024, at his son's home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 5, 1937, in West Carrollton, the son of the late Winfield & Bertha (Knight) Miller. Donnie graduated from the West Carrollton High School in the Class of 1955. Mr. Miller was a former Receiving Dock Manager for Woody's Market for 18 years, and a retired Paint House employee of General Motors with 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia L. "Patty" (Brown) Miller on November 30, 1990. He is survived by his loving children: Terry L. (Diane) Miller, Michael E. "Mike" Miller and wife Christine, Alisha H. (Miller) Massie and husband Steve, 4 grandchildren Dalton Miller, Donald Massie, Emma Massie and Patricia (Trish) Massie, 4 sisters-in-law Sheila Kemper and husband Lloyd, Brenda Stapleton, Jo Ann Perkins and husband Arthur, Jeanette Copas, his brother-in-law Mark Brown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.



