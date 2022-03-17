MILLER, Doris Mae



95, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022, surrounded by her



family. Doris was born on May 3, 1926, in Greenville, Ohio, to her loving parents Clarence Herman and Blanche Edith (Brown) Brandt. She dedicated her life to her family as a devoted wife to her husband of 28 years and a doting mother to two daughters. Besides being a mother, becoming "Gram" and playing an active part in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives is what brought Doris the most joy in life.



Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Miller, Jr.; sister, Marjorie Kershner; and brother, Richard Brandt, Doris is



survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Doug) Acles and Linda (Larry) Impson; grandsons, Blake (Saddie) Acles and Tyler Acles; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Lawson, and Murphy Acles; several cousins; and her granddogs, Bella, Vanna and Oliver.



Visitation will be held from 11 am - 1 pm on March 21 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, (830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH), with a Celebration of Life service from 1-2 pm. The burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, (501 W. McCreight Ave. Springfield, OH).



