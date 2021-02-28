MILLER-DOYLE, Shirley A.



Age 78, passed away on Wednesday, February, 22 2021, at her home, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born on March 8, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, to John L. and Ruby (Judd) Davis. Shirley grew up in Hamilton, Ohio. She graduated from



Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1960. After high school she attended Miami University and Mt. St. Joseph University. She worked for Mosler and Champion International as an administrative /accounting assistant for over 30 years. She retired in 2001. Shirley married Allen Miller in 1962 in Hamilton. They were married for 15 years. In 2003 she married Clyde D. Doyle until his death in 2017. Shirley was a member of Bethel Community Church. She enjoyed sharing recipes, collecting hats and other precious items. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John & Ruby Davis; sister, Barbara (Davis) Johnson; son, Michael F. Miller; and husband, Clyde D. Doyle. Survivors include her sons, John (Ann) Miller of Kettering, Ohio, Joseph A. Miller and Tammy Paisley of Brandon, Florida; her sister, Rhonda S. Wagonfield of Ross, Ohio; her grandchildren, Thomas M. Miller, Jay D. Miller, Alexandria Miller, Megan Miller; and her nieces and nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be from 10:30am-12noon Wednesday in the Bethel Community Church, 2015 N.W. Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 12noon in the church. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Animal Friends Humane Society.



Condolences may be left on Shirley A. Miller-Doyle online guest book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



