Obituaries | 5 hours ago

MILLER, Gentry Clarance

Age 93 went home to be with the Lord, whom he served faithfully for over 80 years, on

November 28, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1927, in Crawford, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. Miller and precious great-granddaughter Paisley Hope Dixon. He is survived by his daughters Rhonda (Harold) Richardson and Karen (Tim) Choate; grandchildren

Matthew (Theresa) Richardson, Jonathan (Amy) Richardson, Misty (Joshua) Dixon, Heather (John) Walton, Holly (Wade) Hawkins, Haley (Aaron) Perry; great-grandchildren Ethan and Asher Richardson, Dylan Moore, Mallory, Collins, Brooklyn

Richardson; Preston, Parker, and Pace Dixon; Caleb, Cole, Celtan and Caeson Walton; Connor Choate, Owen and

Spencer Hawkins; Lincoln, Jackson and Madison Perry.

Gentry's love and passion was to support missionaries throughout his life, spreading the Gospel worldwide. Services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, 10:30 AM at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. There will be no public visitation. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund or Legacy

Village Senior Living, 695 Wycliffe Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

