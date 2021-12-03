MILLER, Janet F.



77 of New Carlisle, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Janet was born in Kentucky on November 11, 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom of 56 years, and 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Janet is survived by her four children; Sharon (Jerry) Lemon, Shirley McCall, Jimmy (Cathy) Miller and Cheryl (Carl) Totten; grandchildren Mindy (Justin) Duncan, Derek (Brooke) Koogler and Grant McCall, two great-grandchildren; Hunter Adkins and Connor Duncan, and many nieces and nephews. Janet was the heart of her family and treasured them dearly, she lovingly shared the same birthday as her great-grandson Connor. She was giving, loving, selfless, never encountered a stranger. She was the best wife, mother and mamaw anyone could ask for. To know her was to love her. Her wishes included no final services, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

