Miller, Jayne

Jayne was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 26, 1964 to Janet Sue (nee Clark) and Richard Arthur Miller. She passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Kettering Health with family at her side.



Jayne grew up in Oxford and graduated from Talawanda High School. She later attended the Global Career Academy in Washington D.C. before returning home to Ohio. She was a friend to everyone she met and was known for her loving spirit. Even though she battled with illness in recent years, she lived a joyful life of gratitude. She was a loving daughter and truly a blessing to have as a child. When she was young, she participated in Girl Scouts, loved to collect fossils and rocks, ran track and played softball. She especially loved her many cats and dogs over the years. She's been a longtime member of Elm Street Christian Church and will be deeply missed.



Jayne leaves to cherish her memory her beloved father Richard Arthur Miller; her uncles Mike (Lajuana) Miller, Adrian (the late Juanella) Miller, Tony (Terry) Miller, Chris (Pat) Miller, and James Bud (the late Gean) Clark; her aunt Yvonne Churchman; and many cherished cousins. She was preceded in death by her treasured mother Janet Sue (nee Clark) Miller; grandparents Theodore and Nora Clark and Arthur (Alice) and Blossom Miller.



A visitation for Jayne will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery in Oxford.



The family would like to extend their thanks to all the doctors and nurses at McCullough Hyde And Kettering Health Center for their loving care of Jayne.



