MILLER, John Paul



John Paul Miller, age 91, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born May 22, 1929, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Osacala Amy (Bielefield) and Harry Orville Miller.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter:



Judith Ann Miller; and siblings: Virginia Nicholas, Marjorie Pool, Harry Miller Jr., David



Miller, Frank Miller and Charles Miller.



He is survived by his wife, whom he married December 5, 1949, Vesta Duncan Miller of Jamestown; his sons: Paul Miller of Xenia and Kenneth (Elizabeth) Miller of Jamestown; 4 grandchildren: Andrea, Julie and Kelly Miller and Laura



(Joshua) Booth; and 5 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Donnie and Ann-Marie Lewis, Kyli and Justin Marshall; and 2 great- great-grandchildren: Hailey Faith and Layla Rae Lewis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



John served in the U.S. Air Force and had been a long-time civilian employee of Wright-Patterson AFB working in numerous capacities before his retirement. Following his retirement he worked as a handyman at a nursing home and operated a lawn mower repair business. John had also enjoyed many years as a vendor at the Old Timer's Days. He loved animals and leaves behind a cherished cat, Socks.



Services will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Friends may call Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online



condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com