MILLER, Larry F.



"Pap Pap"



Age 80, of Brookville, passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1942, in Greensburg, PA, to the late Earl and Dorothy Miller. He was preceded in death by brother, Don Miller and brothers-in-law, Thomas Dlusky and Robert Hensell. Larry graduated from Pittsburgh Art Institute. He worked for Firestone and Dayton Tire & Rubber Co. He opened and owned his own advertising agency, AdArt and Design. Larry loved the Steelers, golfing, and lounging by the pool. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gerry Miller; son, Scott (Jennifer) Miller; daughter, Jill (Todd) Hoskins; six grandchildren, DeeDee (Ryan) Tichenor, Chelsea (Spencer) Wilson, Nicholas (Arika) Hoskins, Brooke Miller, Carly Hoskins, Trevor Miller; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Savannah Tichenor; sister, Peggy Dlusky; sisters-in-law, Carol Miller, Pat (Lew) Peticca, Judy (Bill) Lamar; 11 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.

