MILLER, Phillip

MILLER, Philip Lee



Philip Lee Miller, long time resident of Yellow Springs, passed away on Friday, January 22nd. He was 72 years young. Phil was born in Winchester, Virginia, and moved to Yellow Springs in 1967.



Survived by his wife, Susan of almost 54 years, beloved daughter, Sara, wonderful



son-in-law Shayne, and cherished only granddaughter, Amelia Gray and family and many friends. He will be remembered for his generosity, caustic humor, kindness and love for his family.



He loved to bowl, read, walk, plant in his yard and tend his horseradish, which he continued to do after retiring in 2003 as a civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Phil and Susan loved to walk downtown in the morning, have a cup of coffee at Dino's, sit on one of the many benches and watch life in the Village. They went to The Winds most every week and engaged with the interesting and entertaining folks who worked or visited there.



A celebration of life will take place at another time when we can gather together to laugh and hug. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity or to the Yellow Springs Community Foundation, specifying the Tecumseh Land Trust endowment. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



