MILLER, Ray N.



87, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in his residence. He was born February 23, 1934, in Quicksand, Kentucky, the son of Chester and Sarah (Back) Miller. He



retired from General Motors after thirty-five plus years. He was a volunteer fireman for Miami Township Fire Department for fifteen years and District Chief for five years. He was a member Trinity Church of Miamisburg, and the Masonic Lodge #98 in Miamisburg. He is survived by his two sons Mitch (Tracy) and David (Linda); daughter Cathy; three grandchildren Rusty, Maggy (Joe) Palmer and Heather Kimball; two great-grandchildren Nathan Palmer and Rusty Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of sixty-eight years Elaine, five brothers, three sisters and many friends and



relatives. A gathering of family and friends will be held



Wednesday, from 6 – 8 p.m., in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Valley



Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 8069 Washington



Village Drive, Centerville, Ohio 45458. You may express



condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.

