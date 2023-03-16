Miller, Rodney E.



Miller, Rodney E., 83 of Springfield passed away March 12, 2023 in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 4, 1939, the son of George and Elna Miller. He was a graduate of Springfield High School. He was a member of the Union Club and Teamsters 654. His hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing, dancing, and ceramics. Rodney was a retired truck driver with both Active USA and Buckeye Wood. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; son Rodney E. Miller, Jr.; brothers Larry and Arthur Miller; and sister Karen Preston. Survivors include his wife Joanne M. Miller; daughter Shalest Miller (Jason); grandson Dylan Harford; sons Allen (Lily) Miller and Cary Miller; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday from 1:30PM to 2:30PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A service to honor Rodney will begin at 3:00PM in chapel in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



