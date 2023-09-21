Miller, Roy Douglas



Roy "Doug" Douglas Miller, age 76, fell asleep in death peacefully with family by his side on August 18, 2023. He was born on September 29, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Elsie Miller and James Walker. He was a kind and genuine person who was well-loved and well-liked by so many people. Roy was an avid tennis player, he loved music and loved to sing. He spent many of his younger years singing with the Buddy Webb Band. Roy would sing around town while also acting in local plays. Roy ran a taxi service for several decades and had many faithful customers. Roy attended Westwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He is survived by 2 brothers, Terry Miller and Chester Finley; 2 sisters, Ramona Newton and Rita Finley; a daughter, Tammy Marie and 1 granddaughter Sadie Marie; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends will remember Roy on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45406 from 12:30pm-3:30pm.



