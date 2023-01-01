MILLER, Scott



75, of Beavercreek, passed away on December 23, 2022, after a tough battle with pulmonary disease. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Ethel Miller and brother Kim. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years Barbara; and children, Lyndsay Miller and Jared Miller; and grandchildren Cameron Miller and Peyton Miller; also, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Terri and Jerry Updike, Mary Ann and Joe Creps, Chuck and Lisa Wehrman and Chris and Mike Spurlino; as well as many nieces and nephews and close friends. Scott graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1965 and received an associates degree from Miami-Jacobs College. Scott joined the Marine Corps in 1966 and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Scott retired from the USPS after working there for over 40 years. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to play golf and watch Nascar on TV. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and lived a life for which he was proud. He will be buried at the VA Cemetery sometime in the Spring of 2023. Arrangements provided by Newcomer of Beavercreek. Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

