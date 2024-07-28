Miller, Sheila

Miller (Tankersley), Sheila Lyn



Sheila Lyn (Tankersley) Miller, age 60, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024. She was born on February 20, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio.



Sheila, formerly of Xenia, grew up in Fairborn, Ohio and was a 1982 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School. While in school, Sheila participated in choir. This was a hobby that she continued to pursue throughout her life. Like her father before her, she was a vocalist and spent her free time singing and doing karaoke when she was not with her animals. Sheila was an unwavering lover and advocate for animals, and throughout her life, she chose occupations that would allow her to care for them. She would try to rescue any animal she could in an effort to try to help them.



She is preceded in death by her father, John W. Tankersley, Jr., brother, Richard K. Tankersley; sister, Linda S. (Tankersley) Edwards, brother-in-law, Wilson Norman Thoele, Jr., nephew, Timothy Jason Horne, niece, Heather D. (Edwards) Walker, and former husband, Douglas Lynn Miller, Sr.



She is survived by her mother, Barbara J. (Wolfe) Tankersley; her three children, Travis Miller of Xenia, Candice (Randy) Hilderbrand of Xenia, and Constance (Alex) Miller of Hanover, MD; three grandchildren, Ezra and Evelyn Hilderbrand, and Alice Phelps; four siblings, Cindy (Terry) Miller, Brenda Thoele, Rhonda Horne, and Kevin Tankersley. She is also survived by numerous extended family members and close friends, notably her significant other, Emmett J. Morrisey.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home (119 E. Main Street, Fairborn, OH, 45324) with a visitation held from 12 NOON until the beginning of the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to SICSA or The Greene County Humane Society in her memory to aid in adoption fees and low cost spay and neuter programs.



