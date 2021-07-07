MILLER, Shirley Marie



Age 89, of Kent, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with her children by her side.



Shirley was born November 10, 1931, in Springfield, to Albert and Marie (Griffin) Hannon.



She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati School of Nursing. Her strong faith lived through her as an active part of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 50 years. She created artwork as a ceramic artist and was an avid reader.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Miller; brother, Joseph Hannon; parents, Albert, and Marie Hannon.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Gregory) Grom of Greenville, SC; son, Bobby David (Salome) Miller of Canada; grandchildren, Griffin and Morgan Grom; brother, Albert Hannon of Santa Barbara, CA.



Calling hours will be held 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 313 DePeyster Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 or Visiting



Angels, 22 Northwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278.



To honor Bob and Shirley, the children invite Navy Blue and Purple attire at the services in celebration of their colorful lives.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at



www.bisslerandsons.com