Miller, Verna J., Born July 7, 1929 and passed away at her home on February 24, 2024 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ellis A. Miller, married 68 years; loving mother of Pamela (James) Harris of St. Marys, Ohio, Coni (Bob) Biggs of Oxford, Ohio and Monty (Karen) Miller of West College Corner, Indiana; adoring grandmother of Jonathan (Vicki) Harris, Jessica Harris, Jeremy (Carrie) Harris, Lori (Ricky) Robbins, Kyle Biggs, Amy (Harrison) Ustanik, Angela Miller, Chris (Andrea) Melton, and Josh (Brittany) Melton; great grandmother of Ashley, Robert, Brody, Edie, Teddy, Miller, Ryan, Harper and Lillian. She is also survived by her loving caregiver, Joyce Brehm, a Godsend to our family, and many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Mabel (nee Flinn) and Joseph Bruns, her siblings and their spouses, Eileen (Charles) Wurzelbacher, and Robert (Joann) Bruns, granddaughter Rachel Miller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Neal and Helen Miller and many other family members and lifelong friends. Verna was a devout member of St. Mary Church in Oxford, Ohio, for 94 years and was a long-time member of St. Mary Ladies Society. She was a 1947 graduate of McGuffey High School and enjoyed getting together with her classmates for decades after their graduation. She retired as Assistant Vice President from Bank One (now Chase Bank) after 38 years, where many Oxford residents remember her practical jokes and mischievous pranks. She loved jitterbug dancing with Ellis, traveling, playing games with friends (especially at Hueston Woods on their pontoon boat) and dressing in hilarious costumes with friends at Halloween. A visitation will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High St., Oxford on February 29, 2024 from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment to follow at College Corner Cemetery. Memorial donations to the St. Mary Ladies Society, or the Pathway to Peace Foundation (PO Box 2442 Westerville, OH 43086). See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



