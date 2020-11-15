MILLER, Virginia Alene



Age 89, of Hamilton, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on October 13, 1931, in Eubank, KY, the daughter of Lillian Ellison Singleton (Clark) and Domer Ellison, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Heldman Miller, brother Neil Ellison, son Danny Miller,



and great-granddaughter Kylee. She attended Hughes High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked for many years at The Square Framer in Hamilton where her artistic talent was showcased. She was a member of the congregation at Grace Methodist Church in Hamilton for over 50 years and of the Mary Martha Circle. She was an innovative cook out of necessity and a fabulous baker known for her decorated cakes. She was a willing accomplice to her late husband Jack - Mrs. Claus to his Santa, puppet maker to his puppeteer and much more. She loved to garden, often growing flowers and vegetables from seed, was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games of all kinds. She was always willing to help out a friend or neighbor often going above and beyond what was expected. She was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Russell Singleton (Jane) her sister Bonita Santel (Leo), her brother-in-law Leigh Miller (Linda), her children Darlene A. Keebler (David), Nathanial T. Miller (Katy), Jack H. Miller, Jr. (Pamela), Mary J. Webster (Timothy), Wendy Dunphy, Andrew Miller (Sharon) and Helen Miller; grandchildren Matthew Miller (Tara), Shannon Guerra, Jill Owens, Holly Keebler, T.J. Webster, Erin Boyce (Edward), Jake Miller (Lauren), Sam Miller, Lily Miller, Kyle Miller (Stephanie), Luke Dunphy (Infiniti), Cory Miller, Drew Miller, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com