Miller, Wade A



Wade Andrew Miller, 68, of West Harrison, Indiana, passed away on March 6, 2025. Born in Middletown, Ohio, on June 13, 1956, he was the son of the late Morris Wade Miller and Violet (Turner) Miller. Wade earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and became a Certified Cisco Internetwork Expert (CCIE) early in his career. He built a successful career as the founder and CEO of PV Networks, specializing in computer networking. He truly loved his work and often said, "If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life." On June 21, 1980, he married the love of his life, Loretta "Lorri" (Cloncs) Miller. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, love, and adventure. Wade was a devoted husband, a caring father, and an adoring grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Lucas, and their son, Christopher; and his son, Adam (Briana) Miller, and their children, Jackson and Audrey. He also leaves behind his siblings, Edward (Mary) Miller and Margaret Schramm; his in-laws, Teresa (Philip) Ruffier and Curt (Michelle) Cloncs; as well as many extended family members, dear friends, and neighbors who became like family. Wade had a sharp sense of humor, a generous spirit, and a strong-willed nature. He loved his family deeply and would do anything for those he cared about. He and Lorri shared a love for travel, exploring many parts of the U.S. and the world-especially on cruises. One of their favorite places to relax was their condo in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where Wade enjoyed the beach and cherished time with loved ones. A hardworking and kindhearted man, Wade left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His family will hold a celebration of his life later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Child Focus. Wade will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, generosity, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. www.braterfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com