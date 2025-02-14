Millett, Rosemary



Rosemary Millett passed away peacefully on February 8, 2025, at the age of 96. Born in 1929, she lived a long and fulfilling life marked by kindness, hard work, and devotion to her family and community. Rosemary married her beloved husband, Frank Millett, on April 28, 1951. They shared 64 wonderful years together until his passing in 2015. She is survived by her son Michael Millett of Tyler, Texas; her brother James Reboulet; grandson Jason Millett; and great-grandsons William Millett and Nathan Millett. Rosemary is also survived by her in-laws, nieces, and nephews who cherished her deeply. She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Millett, daughter-in-law Shirley Johnson Millett, brother Richard Reboulet, and sisters Joan Trick and Lenora (Betty) Woeste. Rosemary had a distinguished career working for Dayton Rubber, Sherwin-Williams, and Dayton Public Schools. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Special Olympics. Known for her warm demeanor and respect for everyone she met, Rosemary was admired by all who knew her. Family will receive guests from 10:00 am - 11:30 am on Monday, February 17, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439). A funeral procession will leave the funeral home after the visitation for a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery at 10:45 am. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Linda Angel for her generous support over the years. Rosemary's legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be deeply missed. To share a memory of Rosemary or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



