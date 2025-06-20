Milligan, Timothy



Timothy Burke Milligan, 83, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 1, 1942, Tim lived a full life marked by service, dedication, and a deep love for history, family, and education.



A proud veteran, Tim served his country honorably in the United States Navy, where he developed a lifelong respect for discipline, commitment, and camaraderie. After his military service, Tim devoted his professional career to educating and mentoring young people as a masonry instructor at Montgomery County Joint Vocational School. His students not only learned the craft of masonry but also life lessons in hard work, integrity, and perseverance that he so passionately shared.



Beyond his professional life, Tim was a passionate living history enthusiast and master storyteller. His ability to bring the past to life captivated audiences of all ages, whether around a campfire, at a local historical event, or simply gathered at the family table. His knowledge, humor, and gift for storytelling will live on in the many people who had the privilege of hearing his tales.



Tim was active in many organizations that reflected his values and interests. He was a proud member of the Tomahawk Brotherhood, Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #226, the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association (NMLRA), and VFW Post #5434. Among his many titles, none brought him more joy than serving as the beloved Mayor of Jerksville, USA - a role that perfectly captured his wit, sense of humor, and ability to bring people together.



Tim was a devoted husband, father, and role model. He shared 57 beautiful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Sharon L. Milligan (Fulford). Together, they built a strong and loving family, raising three sons who carry forward his values, humor, and love of family.



Tim's legacy is one of service, craftsmanship, history, fellowship, and unwavering love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at The Shepard Place in Christiansburg, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Graham Athletics for their new sports fieldhouse. c/o Graham Athletics, 7800 W St Rt 36., St. Paris, Oh.



