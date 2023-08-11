Mills, James E.



James E. Mills, 84, of Springfield, passed away August 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 23, 1939, in Springfield, the son of Reynold and Jeanne (Denton) Mills. Mr. Mills was a life member of the Moose and the Eagles at Indian Lake. He enjoyed fishing, all kinds of sporting events, but his favorite teams were the OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Mr. Mills also enjoyed cooking for many social events and everyone who attended knew he was a good cook. He was retired as a lineman for the City of Springfield and had assisted with setting up the annual Christmas tree in downtown Springfield. Survivors include the mother of his children; Mary Helton, three children; Gary (Bev) Mills, Dennis (Margaret) Mills and Robin Coberly-Mills, six grandchildren; Jordan Coberly, Caity Coberly, Natalie Mills, Shannon Mills, Jackelyn Johnson and Christopher Sneary, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children; Mary Jeanne Badgeley and Edward Mills, one grandson; Benjamin Badgeley, a sister; Marlita Will and his parents. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate James's life will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



