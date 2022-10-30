MILLS, Joseph

dayton-daily-news logo
Joseph Alexander Mills II, age 68, passed away October 20, 2022, at his Columbus residence. A 1971 Westland High School graduate, he went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps and after that started a tax preparation business. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard R. and Delores M. Mills, and his stepmother, Betty Mills Sensmeier. He is survived by his wife, Yuko, a brother, Douglas of Pittsburgh, a sister, Andrea (Mark) McDonald, nieces, Stephanie Brewer and Kayla McDonald, a nephew, Richard Brewer, stepsisters, JoAnn Boggs and Judith (Ronald) Thompson, a stepbrother, Douglas (Bonnie) Willett, his aunt, Yvonne (James) Grosshart of Springfield and his uncle, Thomas (Marcia) Bogard of Springfield. Private arrangements have been completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St., Columbus, Ohio.

