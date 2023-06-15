Milton, Carolyn

Milton (Hall), Carolyn



Carolyn (Hall) Milton transitioned from this earthly life into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 60 years Alfred Tyrone Milton; daughters Janelle Milton (Ralph) Lee, Roberta Michelle (Arthur) Johnson, stepson Travis (Liza) Milton; grandsons Aaron Milton, Cameron (Ashley) Lee, Joshua Johnson, Kyle Lee, Kobie Johnson, Christopher Milton and Tye Milton; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Milton, Cameron Lee Jr., Carter Lee and Stella Lee. She also leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law Janie Milton Henderson.



She also leaves to cherish her memory 6 nieces, Angela Gibbs, Kim (Willard) Browner, Carolyn (Stanley) Mallard, Artryce Wilson, Tracy (Willie) Burks and Kelly Smith; three nephews, Richard (Stephanie) Gibbs, Steven (Julia) Wilson and Danny Hall; Roxanne Carter who was special to her like a daughter; and a host of cousins, great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Friends and Family may visit Sat. June 17 at New Era Baptist Church 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown from 11am until the hour of service at 12pm. Interment will be Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangement entrusted to prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com



