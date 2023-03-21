Mindlin, Pacey



Pacey Mindlin passed away March 8, 2023. Pacey was a lifelong resident of Middletown. He attended Ohio University where he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta Fraternity, and University of Cincinnati where he earned a degree in broadcasting. Pacey was the third generation who owned a scrapyard in Franklin-Mindlin Recycling, established in 1907. (S. Mindlin and Son and Grandson). Pacey operated the scrapyard, Mindlin Recycling, for 55 years. He sold the company in 2017. He was a member of Franklin Rotary and Franklin Chamber of Commerce. He also was a booster for Franklin School Sports. He had many loyal and wonderful employees and customers. Pacey has been active in harness racing in many roles. In recent years, he hosted a show at Miami Valley Gaming handicapping the day's races. He offered his predictions and commentary of news in harness racing. The show was broadcasted to racetracks throughout the country. He has become well known in this capacity dubbed, The Wizard or Wiz. He absolutely loved that job. He was in his glory at the racetracks. He so enjoyed working with people engaged in all areas of racing, he loved meeting and hearing from the fans. He enjoyed helping people new to the business. He simply loved the racing industry. He also enjoyed tracks in other cities and meeting the fans there too. He loved all sports and was a mega-avid fan. Pacey is also a past President of Temple Beth Shalom. Pacey was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Sandee Mindlin, in-laws, Carolyn and Ellie Ratner, Zena and Sam Kutler. Pacey is survived by wife, Debra, siblings Ronna Ratner, Mallory Ratner, and James Weidner, and many, many friends. No flowers please. If you wish to make a donation in Pacey's memory, please contact The Franklin Food Pantry/ Franklin Area Community SVS: 345 S. Main St. Franklin, OH 45005, 937-746-7791or Temple Beth Shalom at 610 Gladys Dr. Middletown, OH 45044, 513-422-8313 or your favorite charity. A private service was held March 14, 2023.

