MINGES, Mildred

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MINGES (nee Kendrick), Mildred

12/28/1927 - 01/08/2023

Loving wife of the late Leo Minges; dear mother of Judy (Larry) Huffman, Larry (Christa) Minges, Sharon (Richard) Dole, Leo (Jennifer) Minges, Danny (Lora) Minges, Bob (Patty) Minges, Jerry (Karen) Minges, and Connie (John) Smith and the late Virginia Murphy; grandmother of 28 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; aunt of numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be held at Brater Winter Funeral Home, Harrison, on Fri., Jan. 13, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm and at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, from 10am until 10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Morgan Township Fire and EMS through the funeral home. Full obit www.braterfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)

201 S. Vine St.

Harrison, OH

45030

https://www.braterfh.com

