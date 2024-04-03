Miracle, Nancy

Miracle (Scrivner), Nancy Marie



On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Nancy Marie (Scrivner) Miracle, loving mother of two, lost her courageous, yearlong battle with cancer. She was 61 years old. Nancy was born in Hamilton, Ohio. Nancy is survived by her parents, Leroy L. and Betty J. (Belden) Scrivner; son, Matthew Miracle; daughter, Megan (Nick) Kraft; step-daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Kopp; brother, Terry (Mary) Scrivner; sister, Judith Scrivner; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Bessie Belden, and Grover and Emma Scrivner; and aunt, Viola Jean (Scrivner) Buck. Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, and spending time with her son, parents, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed planting flowers, sitting in the sunshine, and visiting her grand-dog, Mabel. Nancy was a very involved and loving mother to her children. She was an all-around good person with a quick wit. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Gidget Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



