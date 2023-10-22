Misik, Dennis Michael "Pete"



Dennis Michael "Pete" Misik, age 66, of Dayton, passed away on October 15, 2023. He was born in Niles, Ohio, on April 16th, 1957, the son of the late George Misik and Virginia Miller. Pete is survived by his beloved wife, Tina; children, David, Pete, Stephanie, Rachel, Denny, Leanna, Christa, Alexis and Brian; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Tom Misik, Annette Misik, Vanessa Satterthwait (Steve), Theresa Francis (Terry) and Roberta Bright (Steve); and many other loving family and friends. He served his country proudly by serving in the United States Army. Pete was also a retired mechanic. In his free time, he loved to cheer on his Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and smoking his pipe. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 10:30am-11:30am, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, with Military Honors, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family towards final expenses. To share a memory of Pete or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



