Mitchell, Charlotte

Mitchell (Drew), Charlotte M.



age 94 went home to the Lord on September 24, 2023. "Ottie" was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Orine Mitchell in 2002, and her devoted partner of recent years, Milford Edds in May of 2023. Charlotte was born in New Paris Ohio on April 3, 1929 to Roy and Cecil Drew. She was the youngest of 5 siblings. Her brothers Omar, Conrad, Basil and sister Kathleen preceded her in death. Charlotte was Salutatorian of her Jefferson Twp HS graduating class in 1947. After high school she moved to Dayton and eventually began a 40 plus years career at Dayton Warehouses. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Charlotte had no children of her own, but she was a second Mom to her many nieces and nephews. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her so deeply. Visitation will be October 6, 2023 from 5:00  8:00 PM at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. Services will be October 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with entombment at Dayton Memorial Park cemetery to follow. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



