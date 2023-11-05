Mitchell, Donald Anthony



Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023. He was born in Key West, FL on January 18, 1942 to his parents, Ernest & Kathleen (Algreen) Mitchell. He was preceded in death by: parents; sister Florence Henson; brothers Ernest Mitchell Jr and Kenneth Mitchell; ex-wife Janette Sharon (Weekly). Survived by: Son Donald (Don) Anthony Mitchell Jr (Toledo, Ohio); nieces Kathy (Henson) Stinson and Bonnie (Henson) Roderer; nephews David Henson and William (Bill) Henson; close friend Will Merkes. He retired from KK Motorcycle Supplies, E 3rd St Dayton after 30+ years. Donald was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast and collected buttons in later life. He loved Zydeco music, Marshall's football, and cats. He left his cat (Baby) to his friend Will. Funeral Service will be Nov 9, 2023 from 2-3pm at First Baptist Church, Liberty KY, followed by burial at Fair Cemetery, Pricetown KY. Condolences may be expressed online at:



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



