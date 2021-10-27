MITCHELL, Sue Ellen



78, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center,



Columbus.



She was born in Ashland County, Ohio, on June 26, 1943, the daughter of the late Harold and Eileen (Lamb) Humble. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Chapman.



On October 20, 1962, she married Richard C. Mitchell, and he survives. They just



celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.



She is also survived by a son, Mark Mitchell of Urbana, two brothers, Jon (Karin) Humble of Dublin and Michael (Natalia) Humble of Urbana, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Sue worked as a homemaker and was a loving wife and mom.



Services will be held privately.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Stroke Association (Research), PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



