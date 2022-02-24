MIX, Jimmy Ray



Age 87, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on 02/18/2022. Jimmy was born 01/01/1933,



in Dayton, Ohio, to parents



Coreless E. and Bessie Bell



(Perry) Mix who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 65 years Mary Ann (Chestnut) Mix and his six older siblings. He is



survived by three children, Gary (Donna) Mix of Greenville, Ohio, Kim (Christie) Mix of Stacy, MN, and Jay (Kelly) Mix of Effingham, IL; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; and



13 great-grandchildren.



When Jimmy was born on January 1, 1933, he was the first baby born that year in Montgomery County. He received his GED from the State of Maryland while serving in the USAF. Jimmy served in the USAF from Feb. 1952 to Feb. 1956 as a



Radio Operator and Cryptographer and achieved the rank of Staff Sgt. During his tenure, he was stationed at Landsberg, Germany, and then Washington, D.C. In 1954, Jimmy played right field for his USAF Unit (12th Radio Squadron Mobile/Landsberg, Germany) winning the USAF Softball Championship. In 1958, he was honored for his outstanding athletic performance in softball by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.



Jimmy worked as a Printing Pressman, a Foreman and a Plant Manager for McCall Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, and World Color Press in Effingham, Illinois, which later moved to Covington, Tennessee. He retired from printing at age 62. His hobbies included baseball and softball, playing cards, fishing and making fishing lures. His other interests included OSU Buckeye sports, especially football, Cleveland Browns football, Reds baseball and aircraft of all kinds.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy's name may be made to either Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 (www.hospiceofdayton.org) or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield,



Virginia 22116-7023 (www.diabetes.org)



The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Funeral



Service will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the same



location at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Valley View



Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

