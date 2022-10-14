MIYAHARA, Leland Yoshinori "Lee"



Leland "Lee" Yoshinori Miyahara, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a graduate of Stivers High School and went on to enlist in the Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. After leaving the Army, he worked for General Motors Inland for a little over 40 years. Leland is survived by his wife Joan of 65 years; daughters, Kathy (Jack) Gibson, Mindy (Randy) Schlegel, Lori (Todd) Carmichael, Wendi (Mike) Johnson; 4 grandsons; 4 granddaughters as well as 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and Rascal the dog. The family would like to thank the staff at The Sanctuary for their care and attention to Leland. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:30pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, BELMONT. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Miyahara family.

