Moats, Linda

Moats (Wetherholt), Linda Lorain



Linda Lorain Moats, 79, of South Charleston, passed away February 20, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com