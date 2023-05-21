moats, William H. "Bill"



William H. Moats (Bill), passed away May 17th, 2023 at Springfield Manor after a short illness. He was born April 28th, 1951, in Springfield. Ohio. Bill leaves his loving and devoted wife of 31 years Toni, to remember their wonderful memories together. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and William Noah Moats and brothers, Marvin and Kenny of Springfield. He leaves to mourn sisters; Linda (Larry) Sloan, of Virginia, Marsha Moats and Rose Lain of Springfield, brothers; Jeff and Mike both of Springfield, his loving daughters; Missy (Jimmy) Archambeau of East Rochester, New York, Heather (Chad) Morrison of Bossier, Louisiana, Holly Garbe of Fairborn, Ohio, sons; Joey (Jen) Garbe of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Jon Paul Garbe of Fairborn. Bill was grandfather to Gillian and Elliott Morrison, Tommy Wilson and Ryan Archambeau, Nina Garbe, Brianna Garbe and Timmy Curtis. He also leaves to mourn honorary grandchildren; Carson, Elisa and RJ Wilson, brother-in-law Jim and Diane Sarver of Piqua, Ohio, nieces, Amy and Angel Sarver of Piqua and many other nieces and nephews. He had lived in Virginia Beach for 22 years before coming back to Springfield. He leaves many friends and loved ones in Virginia to mourn him. Bill was one of the best mechanics around. He had many hot rods and loved building them. Bill also loved to fish and was always proud when he caught the "big one" ! He also leaves to cherish his memory Rod and Anita Wilson, close friends who called him Dad and were always there to help in any way. Special thanks to his nurses and aides at Springfield Manor for the loving care they gave him. He will be missed by his Siamese cat, Purdy, who he loved so much. We will always love and remember him. He will always be in our hearts and our thoughts. We love you Bill! Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

