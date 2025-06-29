Moberly, Janet

Moberly (Miller-Hayes), Janet Louise



Janet L. (Miller-Hayes) Moberly, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2025 in Boise Idaho surrounded by her loving family.



Janet was born September 18, 1934, in Springfield Ohio to the late Oscar B. Miller and Jane R. Beatty. She was a graduate of Enon High School and through the years of working full time, and raising children, she went to night school at Clark State and earned an Associate Degree in Social Work. She then worked for Clark County Mental Health Services for over 40 + years.



She was an amazing woman with grace and strength. Everyone knew her for her kindness. At the age of 71, after her retirement, she was blessed to build her dream home on her Daddy's dairy farm. Prior to moving to Boise in 2024, she never lived further away than 5 minutes from the farmhouse where she was born and raised.



Janet was a gentle soul and she enjoyed walking in Yellow Springs, Ohio. You could often find her strolling along the streets and popping into stores along the way. She often hiked in Glen Helen and was a big fan of "the old country music", blue grass, Native American pow-wows, square dancing and her beloved Cleveland Cavaliers. She enjoyed cruising Springfield looking for Tag sales and finding bargains.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her brother LeRoy (Lois Ann) Miller, sisters Anita Woods, Dellana Lindenmuth and her precious first-born son, David C. Hayes. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Lois Ann Miller, Springfield OH, Lynda (Dusty) Craver, Crossville TN, brother Carl Miller, New Carlisle OH, daughters Debbie Bingham, Marysville OH, Julie (John) Spencer, Boise ID, Son-in-law Deven Marks, Henderson NV, grandchildren: Nikki Mitchell, Mechanicsburg OH, Lacy Davis, Urbana OH, Cory (Maria) Cochran, Meridian ID, great-grandchildren: Logan (Emily) Johnson, Callie Kaiser, Lexi Sue Mitchell, Sydney (Matt) Lanham, Dylan Jordan, Nadia Cochran and Maddix Cochran. She was also blessed with six great-great grandchildren: Kamdyn, Max, Gabe, Jamison, Kolt and Callan. Janet is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Her family would like to thank St. Lukes Hospice of Boise for their outstanding compassion and care.



