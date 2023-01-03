MODERBACHER,



Leopold "Leo"



Age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on January 1, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on June 6, 1934, in Schwarzenbach, Austria, the son of Julius and Cacilia (Zauner) Moderbacher. He married Anni Hofstadter and together they raised two sons, Marcus and Charles. Leo was an Ironworker for Local 44 for over 40 years and worked at Southwest Sash Erectors. He also did blacksmithing. He was a member of Liberty Home Association of Hamilton and the Edelweiss Club. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anni Moderbacher; his sons, Marcus (Shirley) Moderbacher and Charles (Michelle) Moderbacher; grandchildren, Eric (Dr. Carolyn) Moderbacher, Sarah (Zach) Thomas, Justin Edwards, and Joseph Moderbacher; three great-grandchildren, Parker Edwards and Eleanor and Emilia Thomas; two brothers, Dr. Johannes and Adi Moderbacher; one sister, Christiana Gaupmann; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Julius, Josef, and Karl; and three sisters, Brigitta Bieder, Friederike Zauner, and Cacilia Kuhmyer. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

