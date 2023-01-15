MOELL, Mary F.



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Vienna Springs Nursing Center. Mary was a longtime active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, sang with the guitar group and was a Faithful Prayer Warrior. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Lidwina; beloved husband of 60 years, George F. Sr.; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Dr. Kathryn Schubert-Moell.



Mary is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lauretta Moell and Russ Mellon of CO, Lisa and Tyler Jones of Dayton and Monica and Scott Schneider of Vandalia; sons and daughters-in-law, George Jr. and Carrie of CO, Greg, Carl and Drs. Michael and Ann, all of Dayton, "son" Michael and Lorna Bare of CA; grandchildren, Alex (Jenna), Logan, Amanda, Steven, David (Katie), Chris (Sarah), Daniel (Sarah), Justin, Marianna, Jeffrey, Sofia, Josh, Zach, Grace, Anthony, Faith and Austin; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Archer, Ruby, Wesley, Nathaniel; sister-in-law, Pat Moell of NC; cousins, Frances Grothouse of Delphos, Martha Lou Woeste and Don Schweller, both of Dayton; and many beloved relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, January 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Grace Corpus Christi Catholic Church, corner of Forest and Homewood Avenues with Father Jim Schutte and Father Benoit Mukamba celebrants. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4-6 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth's New Life Center, 2201 North Main St., Dayton, OH 45405 in Mary's memory.

