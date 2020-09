MOELLER, Lavern Daniel "Vern" Age 84, of Dayton, passed away on September 10, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5-6 PM on Thursday, September 17 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 PM at the funeral home. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Vern's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.