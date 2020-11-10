MOHLMAN, Mary Lou



Age 76, passed away after a long battle with cancer on



Sunday, November 8, at her home in Miamisburg. She was born January 26, 1944, at Gibbons Hospital in Celina, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Emma (Mueller) Kunk. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Henry Mohlman; daughters,



Jennifer Peterman (Ed), Kathleen Mohlman, Nancy Kellermeier (Nathan); son, Jeffrey Mohlman (Tony); grandchildren, Nicole and Michelle Peterman. Mary Lou was lucky to have 13 brothers and sisters, 57 nieces and nephews, 118 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a graduate of Versailles High School. She then attended Ohio Northern University where she



studied education. She later received her Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. She taught in several school districts including St. Henry, Mad River, Beavercreek and Cedarville. She also worked at Kirkmont Preschool for a



number of years. She was a long time member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek and then St. Mary Catholic Church in Dayton. Mary Lou was involved with PALS for Life cancer support group and part of the bereavement committee and ceramics clubs at St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved to sew and many of the quilts she made went to her son's 16



foreign exchange students over the years. She also made



blankets for newborn babies in the family and for Elizabeth's New Life Center. Mary Lou was very devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and to praying the rosary. She treasured her time with family. Family will receive friends from 3-7 PM on



Thursday, November 12, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Miamisburg. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to PALS for Life at P.O. Box 292997



Kettering, Ohio 45429 or Elizabeth's New Life Center at 2201 North Main St. Dayton, Ohio 45405. Personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com