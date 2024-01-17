Molden, Reginald C.

Molden, Reginald C.

age 63, departed this life Friday, January 12, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Service to follow 10:30 AM, Friday, January 19, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

