Molly Barclay

Molly Kay (Stoner) Barclay, 91, of Springfield, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 19, 2025. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Theodore and Gladys (Pueppke) Stoner.



Molly was an avid world traveler and global learner. She enjoyed many adventures with her husband Bill, her four children and six grandchildren, all of whom she inspired to become globetrotters themselves.



She especially enjoyed being a swim team mom. Molly forged many friendships with fellow parents and children that she cherished long after swimming was over.



Molly was a director of Challenge Nursery and a psychology test administrator for several local practices in Springfield. She especially enjoyed being a volunteer for Clark County Literacy Coalition.



Molly is survived by her children, Susan Barclay, Clare (Shopon) Shoeb, Sally (Fred) Mooney, and Doug Barclay; and grandchildren, Sarah (Clinton) Hedrick, Elaine (Joe) Thomas, Ryan Shoeb, Racheal (Jim) Mallory, and Becca and Stephen Mooney. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. "Bill" Barclay. A celebration of Molly's life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com (http://www.littletonandrue.com/)



In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to honor her memory to make a donation to the Clark County Literacy Coalition.





