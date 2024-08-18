Molnar, Betty Jane



age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Betty was born in Greenville, Ohio. She completed high school and moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met her husband Leonard Molnar and they began their life together. Betty worked at Sears for over 30 years as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, getting her hair done, shopping and tending to her yard. She was a beautiful person inside and out with her striking white hair, kind smile and pink wardrobe. Shy at first, but after a warm cup of coffee, a sweet treat, and a good laugh you were sure to become her dear friend. To know her and be loved by her has been a privilege and she will be greatly missed. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Leonard (Uncle Lenny) Molnar. She is survived by her nephew, Terry Molnar, her niece, Leslie Molnar Solganik, her great niece, Lindsey Solganik, and her great nephew, Benjamin (Catie) Solganik, her great great nephew, Gregory Solganik, and great great niece, Chloe Solganik. Thank you to the teams at St. Leonard's, The Fairmont of Washington Township, The Carlyle House and Hospice of Dayton for the compassionate and dignified care they provided "Aunt Betty." A private family service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



