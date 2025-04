Molnar, Kathleen Jean



age 68, passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2025. A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm, Noon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at St. Albert the Great Parish, 3033 Far Hills, Kettering, OH. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



