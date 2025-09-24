Monica Dunn

Dunn (Lucas), Monica B.



Dunn, Monica B. (Lucas), 88 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at Oakwood Village. Monica was born on January 6, 1937 in Seattle, Washington the daughter of Raymond W. and Marian M. (Schuer) Lucas. Monica graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1955. She worked for Ohio Bell for several years before marrying the love of her life, Bill, and starting a family. She returned to work after raising their five children and worked at Mercy Medical Center, where she retired after 20 years. Monica is survived by her five children, Julie (Darryl) Yount, Kathleen Dunn (Debra Bucher), William M. and Kelli (Laughlin) Dunn, Monica (Timmy) Pennington and Susan (Ron) Zumberger; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Sister Monica Ann (Carol Lucas) and special friend, Barb Miles. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sarah F. "Sally" Lucas and Mary M. "Mimi" Lucas. A private celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



