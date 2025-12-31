Virag, Monica



Monica Virag, born on August 29, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025, in West Alexandria, Ohio. Monica was a beloved wife to her husband of 31 years, Guy Virag, and a devoted mother to her son Nathan (Kaylee) and daughter Sarah. She is also survived by her loving mother, Marietta Seim, and her siblings, Michael and Melody. Monica was preceded in death by her father, Berman Seim. A caring soul, Monica enjoyed connecting with people and serving her community. She worked for most of her life as a bookkeeper at Seim's Hardware, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon, Ohio, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and again on Monday, January 5, 2026, from 10-11 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM Monday. Burial will follow at Pyrmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



