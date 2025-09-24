Stout, Monika



Monika Stout, 77, of Springfield, Ohio passed away at home on September 20, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband of 50 years and her children were by her side as she peacefully left this world. Monika, a native of Germany, came to the United States when she was 17 years old and planted roots in Ohio. She had a lengthy career in healthcare. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, tending to her notorious rose bushes, and especially spending time with loved ones. Monika is survived by her husband, James Stout; children, Andy (Priscilla) Holland, Pamela Oppy, Bobby Holland, Scott (Holly) Holland; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, April Rowe; her brothers and sisters in Germany; and special cousin, Renate Novy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Emma (Hettrich) Moosmann. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



