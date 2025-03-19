MONNIN (Leo), Carolyn J.



Monnin, Carolyn J (nee Leo), Age 91 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 23, 1933. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Bernard A. Monnin; parents Edwin and Agatha (Monnin) Leo; brothers David, Jerry, Tom, and Mike; sister, Sr. Jane Bernadette Leo and her Daughter in Law Debbie Monnin (Steve); She is survived by her sister Cheryl Elmore of Harlingen, TX and many brothers and sisters-in-law, along with many nieces and nephews; children Patrick (Peggy) of Springboro, Stephen of Beavercreek, Jane Monnin and Sue Gabringer both of Dayton, Doug (Lois) of Troy, Ted (Kim) of Covington, and Angie (Greg) Asman of Beavercreek; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She graduated from Julienne High School and worked at Sears and the Sisters of Precious Blood Senior Living. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dayton Ohio. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 5-8pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00am in the St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St, Dayton, Oh. with viewing one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be the following Monday March 24, 2025 at St Remy Cemetery in Russia Oh. If you desire to attend meet at 11:00 am at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



